CHRIS SHORT

Christopher Milo Short, 64, of Harrodsburg, husband of Henrietta “Penny” (Bowman) Short, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born Aug. 7, 1958, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Elwood Lay and Frances True Short.

He was a 1977 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, attended the Bluegrass Community Technical College in Lexington, worked for the former Broaddus Clothing Store and Hall-Mack, later became an electrician and plumber and owned CMS Maintenance, was a member of Silver Cord Lodge 23 of Harrodsburg, was an avid gardener and was a member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church on Broadway.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, LaChrista Ellis of Harrodsburg; one son, Christopher (Ceri) Simpson of Elizabethtown; four sisters, Lolita Short, Stephanie (Jimmy) Browning and Wilma Linton all of Harrodsburg and Wanda Lay of New York and four grandchildren.