Habitat for Humanity Mercer County Will Hold Two Application Sessions For New Homeowners In February

Are you living in inadequate housing?

Are you paying over 30 percent of your income for housing?

Are you willing and able to partner with Habitat for Humanity Mercer County to build your new home?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, you may want to attend one of two sessions Habitat for Humanity will hold this month. Every prospective applicant should attend a sessions to learn about the process and get an application. No reservation is needed.

The first session will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street, Harrodsburg).

The second session will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. at the Burgin Independent School cafeteria (400 West Main Street, Burgin).

Habitat for Humanity is looking to build their next house in Burgin at 117 Peach Street, but anyone interested in buying a Habitat house at any location may attend a session to learn details about becoming a Habitat home buyer.

If you can’t attend a meeting, email to request an electronic version of the application at HabitatMercer@gmail.com. For more information, call Habitat for Humanity Mercer County at 859-734-5086.

For more great stories, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.