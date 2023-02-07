Fred Cornelius, 84, of Murray, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Murray – Calloway County Hospital in Murray.

Born April 4, 1938, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late James H. and Sarah Susan (Lively) Cornelius.

He was a retired English professor for Murray State University and a member of the National Council of English Teachers

Survivors include: one sister, Marie Cooper of Harrodsburg and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Elliott, and three brothers, Clarence, James W. Jr., and David Cornelius.