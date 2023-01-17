MAUDIE STINE

Maudie Frances Stine, 79, widow of Ernest Wayne Stine, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehab.

Born April 26, 1943 in Lawrenceburg, she was the daughter of the late Albert Francis and Lula Mae Wells Puckett.

She was a retired Mercer County Clerk employee and a member of the Shakertown Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two granddaughters, Renee (Alex) Hart of Harrodsburg and Megan Kristina “Krissy” (Michael) Eggleston of Indiana; three brothers, Jerry (Linda) Puckett of Lawrenceburg, Harold Puckett and James Puckett; one sister, Marcella Miller of Florida and four great-grandchildren.