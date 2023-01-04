Shorthanded Bulldogs Not Golden Against Fort Knox

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Burgin Head Coach Todd Claunch prepared the Bulldogs (3-8) to take on the visiting Fort Knox Eagles (4-6). But the Bulldogs were without the services of senior Jacob Qualls due to a hand injury he sustained earlier in the season.

With their size and athleticism, the Eagles were a matchup nightmare for Burgin. Fort Knox out-rebounded the Bulldogs by 20 and handed Burgin a 57-48 loss.

It didn’t take long into the game for the Eagles’ size to tell against Burgin. Claunch’s team fell behind by four out of the gate.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.