| logout
Shorthanded Bulldogs Not Golden Against Fort Knox
Casey Roberts
Herald Staff
Sports@harrodsburgherald.com
Burgin Head Coach Todd Claunch prepared the Bulldogs (3-8) to take on the visiting Fort Knox Eagles (4-6). But the Bulldogs were without the services of senior Jacob Qualls due to a hand injury he sustained earlier in the season.
With their size and athleticism, the Eagles were a matchup nightmare for Burgin. Fort Knox out-rebounded the Bulldogs by 20 and handed Burgin a 57-48 loss.
It didn’t take long into the game for the Eagles’ size to tell against Burgin. Claunch’s team fell behind by four out of the gate.