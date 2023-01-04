Lady Titans’ Late Run Not Enough Against Knoxville Catholic

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer Head Coach Hayley Spivey and the Lady Titans traveled to Greenville, Tennessee, to compete in the Andrew Johnson Bank Classic. In the opening matchup, Mercer took on Knoxville Catholic (8-9) of Tennessee. The Lady Titans scored first on a LindsayLindsay Jessie layup. Unfortunately, Mercer would never held another lead in the game past the first quarter.

Knoxville Catholic scored the next six. Anna Drakeford got on the scoreboard with her first basket of the game, making the score 8-4. After a pair of Mercer free throws, Teigh Yeast tied it up at 8-8 with her crafty finish at the rim. Mercer’s momentum was short lived. Knoxville Catholic scored nine unanswered points. The Lady Titans didn’t score another basket for the remainder of the first quarter.

