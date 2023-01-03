RITA GRAHAM

Rita Diane Graham, 67, Perryville, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home.

Born Feb. 27, 1955, in Frankfort, she was the daughter of the late Howard Richard and Lettie Lee (Smock) Lane.

She attended Danville Independent Schools, was a homemaker and was a member of the Neals Creek Living Waters Pentecostal Church in Stanford.

Survivors include: one daughter, Diana (Ernie Peters) Graham of Perryville; two sons, Floyd Martin (Becky) Graham of Harrodsburg and Michael Graham of Junction, Wisc.; one sister, Jennifer Mason (Andy) Crush of Louisville; four grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.