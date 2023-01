Patricia Jolene Gabehart, 58, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital.

Born Jan. 21, 1964, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of Carolyn (Catlett) Gabehart and the late James Weldon Gabehart.

She was a former bank teller for PBK Bank and was a member of the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church.

Survivors, in addition to her mother, include: one sister, Wanda Gail Gabehart of Harrodsburg and several cousins.