Bulldogs Bounce Back With Win Over Trinity Christian

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Head coach Todd Claunch led his Burgin Bulldogs to their first district win, 58-55, of the season over Trinity Christian Academy, Thursday night, December 15. The Bulldogs managed to pull off the nail biter without the services of leading scorer Jacob Qualls, he who averaged 13.5 points per game before he was injured in the Bulldogs loss to Berea.

Claunch expected his team to contribute more as a unit to attempt to make up for Qualls’ absence. Early in the Bulldogs went on one of their famous hot streaks, seemingly sinking every shot that went up in the first quarter.

Landon Oaks caught fire in a much needed shooting performance, nailing three straight shots from behind the arc and gave the Bulldogs a 14-6 lead. Burgin held a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The recurring theme of allowing their opponents to go on a large run plagued Burgin once again. Trinity Christian took control of the game in the second period scoring nine straight points, which forced Claunch to use a time-out.

Now trailing 20-17 the Bulldogs tried to rekindle the hot shooting displayed at the start of the game and the two teams would trade buckets for the remainder of the quarter. With 12 seconds on the clock Trinity Christian drove the length of the court for a layup for the 29-26 lead. The game clock continued to run forcing the Bulldogs to quickly inbound the ball for a last second shot. Freshman Landen Sexton’s only points of the first half came from a banked three point shot from nearly half court that tied the game at 29-29. Most importantly, it regained the momentum for Burgin heading into halftime.

