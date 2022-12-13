Donnie Daugherty, 76, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Born May 17, 1946, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Gene Daugherty and Christine Hurst McGinnis.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran, a retired self employed electrician and a member of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include: one son, Keith Daugherty of Harrodsburg; four brothers, Ben Daugherty of Forkland, Mike McGinnis, Jerry McGinnis, and Randy McGinnis all of Harrodsburg; four sisters, Brenda Silvers of Boyle County, Sandy Powell of Harrodsburg, Kathy Lewis of Versailles and Diane Reynolds of Gravel Switch; two grandsons and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil Daugherty and David McGinnis; one sister, Sharon Daugherty and one grandson, Mathew Keith Daugherty.