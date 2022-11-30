Titan Archery Program Aims For Success With New Coach

James Bailey has taken over as the new head coach of the Mercer County archery program. He is excited and prepared to take over reigns of a very successful program.

Bailey is a 2001 graduate from Burgin and has been around the program in some aspect for a number of years.

“I’ve always had a love and passion for archery, I’ve always been optimistic about the possibility of coaching this team,” said Bailey.

Bailey’s daughter has participated in the archery program for the past couple of seasons, so making the transition into the leader was a smooth transition.

“I love coaching and teaching this group of kids. I’m excited and nervous for this new venture,” said Bailey.

Bailey will have the former Head Coach Eric Miller as his right hand man.

“Coach Miller decided to stay a part of the program to help me learn the ropes and condition me to have success. He has showed me what has worked for him in the past,” he said.

The elementary squad will complete in their first meet on Saturday, Dec. 10. The first varsity level meet will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, at Boyle County.

