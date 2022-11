Cecil Morton Taylor, 82, died Thursday Nov. 24, 2022.

Born Dec. 20, 1939, Leitchfield, he was the son of the late Verna and Anita (Hayse) Taylor.

He was a graduate DuPont Manual High School, an Air Force veteran, her retired from the Ford Motor Company as a maintenance electrician, was a member of the IBEW Local 369, UAW Local 862.

Survivors include: one son, Mark (Lynne) Taylor; two daughters, Elizabeth (Bob) Montgomery and Angela (Gary) Bradshaw and 11 grandchildren.