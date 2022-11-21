BUSH TRIBBLE JR.

Bush Lewis Tribble Jr., 94, of Salvisa, widower of Betty Bunton Tribble, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Morning Pointe in Lexington.

Born March 2, 1928, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Bush Lewis and Luella Tribble.

He was a retired employee of Rand McNally and a lifelong farmer.

Survivors include: three sons, Tommy (Rhonda) Tribble of Salvisa; Tony (Theresa) Tribble of Berea and Jeff Tribble of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Lou Anne Readnower of Harrodsburg; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.