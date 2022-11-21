Ann Boswell, 87, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Landmark of Danville.

Born May 8, 1935, in Marion County, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Jewell Taylor Shewmaker.

She was a retired employee of 42 years from Corning, Inc. and was a member of Dry Branch Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two sons, Jeffrey Boswell of Frankfort and Larry (Debbie) Boswell of Salvisa; one daughter, Charlotte (Steve) Hale of Georgetown; one brother, Mitch (Sue) Shewmaker of Louisville; three grandchildren; three-step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two nieces.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd Dean Shewmaker, one sister, Carolyn Skimerhorn and one daughter-in-law, Terry Boswell.