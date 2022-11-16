Lady Bulldogs Hope To Build On Last Season

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Coach Keith Monson and the Burgin Lady Bulldogs officially tip off the season when they travel to Williamsburg on Saturday, Dec. 3. Monson’s team finished 8-21 last year, doubling the win total from the previous season.

This year’s team will be led by the only senior, Baleigh Turner. She averaged 6.5 ppg as a junior. Turner is the clear cut team leader, Monson said.

“Our girls often look to her for guidance. She has been our leader the last four years,” the coach said. “She is truly a coach out on the floor and I am impressed with her knowledge of the game. She always takes the time to explain what she is seeing to me and her teammates.”

The Lady Bulldogs will host Mercer County on Thursday, Dec. 15, in their first home game and district contest of the year. Other district home games include Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, vs. West Jessamine, and Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, vs East Jessamine. Burgin will wrap up the regular season on Friday, Feb.17, 2023, vs. Francis Parker.

