Warriors Defeat Titans In Volleyball Regional Opener

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans volleyball team (23-12) fell in the first round of the 12th Region tournament to the top seeded Southwestern Warriors (31-7) Tuesday, Oct. 25. Mercer lost in three sets (12-25, 18-25, 12-25).

The Titans started in a hole in the opening set as Southwestern buried hard spikes into the back line to take a four point lead, 0-4. The Warriors served one into the net, but continued to roll until Head Coach Lynn Flach took a timeout to settle her team, 1-7.

Mercer earned a point with seniors Jai Maria Piazza and Jamesyn White blocking a kill at the net, 2-8. Piazza, with a set from Taylor Murphy was blocked at the net, but her team rallied to give her a second chance to hammer one down in the Warriors back line, 3-8. The Titans went in on a run with White getting a point on a kill, senior Madisynn Griffin served an ace and Avery Robinson made a tough dig to lead to a Piazza spike, 6-9.

The Warriors extended their lead with two kills to the Mercer back line, 6-11. Freshmen Grayson Perry and Teigh Yeast connected for a kill that bounced off a Warrior in the back line, 7-11. Yeast and White blocked a Southwestern kill, but the Titans made some errors and kept keep the Warriors ahead with a rotation error and double hit, 8-15.

Southwestern made a rare error killing a ball out of bounds and White earned a point on a kill, 10-20. Mercer scored their final two points of the set with Piazza pushing a ball just over the Warriors front line and a net violation from Southwestern, 12-24. The match point for the Warriors came off a good back and forth rally from both teams, but they found a hole in the Titans back line to take the first set, 12-25.

