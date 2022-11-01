Rody Simpson

Jody K. Simpson, 73, husband of Debby Baker Simpson, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his residence.

Born April 14, 1949, in Vevay, Ind., he was the son of the late Harley and Jewell Holt Simpson.

He had attended Ebenezer Church of Christ and was a farmer and worked for Shawnee Farm.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two sons, Michael Anthony Simpson and Joshua Lynn Simpson; one daughter, Heather (Bojo) Brown all of Harrodsburg; one sister, Judy Rimer of Lebanon; three brothers, Roy Simpson of Harrodsburg, Mark Simpson of Willisburg and Ricky Simpson of Shelbyville; six grandchildren; one step grandchild and several nieces and nephews.