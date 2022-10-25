Juanita Bottom, 93, of Harrodsburg, widow of Arthur Cleo Bottom, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Landmark of Danville.

Born May 10, 1929, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Benton and Mattie (Settles) Deringer.

She was former owner and operator of Bottom Grocery Store and was a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one son, Joedy (Debbie) Bottom of Harrodsburg; three grandsons and two great-grandchildren.

Service information is pending at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Memorial contributions are suggested to WDFB, 3596 Alum Springs Road, Danville, KY 40422-9607.