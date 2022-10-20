Early Trick-Or-Treating Around Mercer County And So Much More: Weekender For Oct. 20–27

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The leaves are changing color, the days are getting shorter and Harrodsburg’s full of scarecrows. It’s nearly Halloween and local cities are setting times for trick-or-treating. The Harrodsburg City Commission set the date at Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5–8 p.m. According to Judge-Executive Scott Moseley, Mercer County will hold trick-or-treating at the same time. The Burgin City Council set the date at Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 6–8 p.m.

The Harrodsburg City Commission has also approved street closures for the Night of the Great Pumpkin on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5–8 p.m. The street closures begin at 4 p.m.

But you don’t have to wait that long to scare up some candy. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will host Trick-or-Treating Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. In addition to the candy grab, there will be live music, food trucks, hayrides, pony rides, kid crafts, bonfires, costume contests and much more. The cost is $7 for ages three and up and free for children aged two and under.

The Mercer County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Scarecrows continues at Old Fort Harrod State Park through Monday, Nov. 1.

Both of the local pumpkin patches are open. Daynabook Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch (135 Dunn Lane) is open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 31. Admission is $12 for ages 3 and up and includes playgrounds, corn maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, kid ziplines, bounce houses, wagon ride and complimentary pumpkin. The tower zipline, train ride, super slide, are available at additional cost on weekends only. To learn more call 859-734-7863 or visit daynabrookfarm.com.

Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road) is open Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The Field of Horror will open this year on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission is $10 for ages 3–12, $12 for ages 13 and up and free for ages two and under. Admission includes a free pumpkin, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. The zip line racer is $10 extra. For more information, visit devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066.

For some prehistoric scares, check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Oct. 20

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens are invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Lights On MAFEW (Mercer Area Family Education and Wellness, 130 North College Street). MAFEW’s lightning up the Old National Guard Armory, which houses the Afterschool Program. This is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, (a nonprofit organization) dedicated to ensuring that all children have access to quality, affordable afterschool programs. In addition to hot dogs and chips, children will receive flashlights and glow sticks. Starts 6:30 p.m. Lights come on 7:30ish. mafew.org or 859-734-9622.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @The Vault.

Friday, Oct. 21

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Trick-or-Treat at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Bring the kids for a fun and spooky evening with trick-or-treating, hayrides, live music, food trucks, pony rides, bonfires, kids crafts and take part selfie station costume contest. Pricing: $7 for ages 3 and up, free for ages 2 and under. Complimentary tickets for annual passholders. 4:30–7:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring the Lylak Band 4:30–6:30 p.m. and Derek Spencer 5:30–8:30 p.m. at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Additional Trick-or-Treat performances. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Trunk or Treat at Hillside Event Center (163 Dunn Lane). Live music by the Carey Band, kids costume contest, indoor vendors, free candy and games. 6–8 p.m. Facebook @Hillside Event Center or 859-325-5026.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Camp-O-Ween at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Scary movie and Popcorn Pavilion featuring the Addams Family. 8–10 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Park.

Saturday, Oct. 22

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Blacksmith Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). David Shadwick of Pod’s Forge is a master craftsman who will make nails in a fun, informative demonstration.. Participation is included with admission. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Camp-O-Ween at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Featuring Four Square, Eyeball Relay Race and Witch Hatt Toss. Noon–2 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Trunk-or-Treat at the Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). Grand orize for best themed car will be awarded and voted on by the senior living residents. 1-3 p.m. Contact Nicole 859-310-2184 or Laura 859-516-1175.

• Board Together: Board Games For Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Afternoon of modern board games with fellow gamers. Games and snacks provided. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Pioneer Saddle Club Fall Fun Show at Harold Davis Ring at Joe Gill Showgrounds (344 Shewmaker Lane). Classes start with stick horses and run all the way to pleasure horse or pony. Entry fees for all classes are $5. Admission: $4, free for children under 6. Starts 4 p.m. 859-734-9761 or Facebook @Pioneer Saddle Club.

• Trick-of Treat at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Bring the kids for a fun and spooky evening with trick-or-treating, hayrides, live music, food trucks, pony rides, bonfires, kids crafts and take part selfie station costume contest. Pricing: $7 for ages 3 and up, free for ages 2 and under. Complimentary tickets for annual passholders. 4:30–7:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Camp-O-Ween at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Live band and food truck. 5–8 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Alicia Hollingshead 4–6 p.m. and Carrie Johnson 5:30–8:30 p.m. at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Additional performances for Trick-or-Treat. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Five Below at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live music by Trey Shearer starting at 7 p.m. and Sheerflow starting at 8 p.m. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). 859-605-2118 or Facebook @The Vault.

• Witches And Warlocks Ball at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Win for most creative costume. Special Halloween cocktails available. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Benefit for Brea Foster at Hillside Event Center (163 Dunn Lane). Auction, food, raffle and live music by the Chris Linton Band. Cover: $10 single, $15 couple at the door. 7–11 p.m. Facebook @Hillside Event Center or 859-325-5026.

Sunday, Oct. 23

• Horsepower Fest 2022 at 1161 Cornishville Road. Dyno pulls, food truck and lots of fast cars. Noon–7 p.m. Facebook @Horsepower Fest 2022.

• Trivia and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 6 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Story Time for children ages 3-5. Please call to reserve your spot. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Oct. 27

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music and dining at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any special Halloween events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.