Burgin Falls In 46th District Tournament Opener To Jags

The Burgin Bulldogs volleyball team (1-16) lost to the East Jessamine Jaguars (9-13) in three sets in the opening round of the 46th district tournament Monday, Oct. 17.

The first set didn’t get off to a great start for the Bulldogs when East Jessamine scored five straight points off two aces and Burgin struggled with their digs early, 0-5. A Jaguar kill out of bounds and a service error gave the Bulldogs their first two points of the match, 2-10.

After an error from East Jessamine, sophomore Sammie Martin had a great dig to keep the possession alive which led to the Bulldogs scoring after the Jaguars hit the net on a kill attempt, 4-10. East picked up a few points targeting the space between the front and back line of Burgin, 4-12.

The Bulldogs struggled with the hard spikes from the Jaguars kill leader, Audrey Fraddosio, 6-19. Sophomore Tristan Fredrick earned a point for the Bulldogs with the Jaguars front line fumbling the dig, 7-20. East had another hard kill to the Bulldogs back line followed by a service error, 8-21.

Burgin’s final point of the set came from a dig by eighth grader Samantha Foley that fooled the East Jessamine back line, 9-21. The Jaguars capped off the first set with three digs in a row to go up 1-0.

The second set started better for the Bulldogs with East setting she ball out of bounds and sophomore Ava Todd blocking a Jaguar kill at the net, 2-0.

