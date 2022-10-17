RICHARD DOWNEY

Richard Freeman Downey, 68, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born February 16, 1954 to the late Flournoy “Jack” and Patsy Downey. He was a firefighter of twenty years. Rick was the life of the party and loved to laugh. A wood worker and mechanic, he could fix anything and was considered a handyman extraordinaire. He loved motorcycles and old cars.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Vivian Eades Downey; and his granddaughter, Z’Anne Vonlinger.

He is survived by his wife, Joella Curtis Downey; his son, Richard Eric (Kimberly) Downey; his daughter, Amy Downey (Wayne) Vonlinger; his stepson, Lewis Curtis; his grandchildren, Abigail Downey, Jared Downey, and Zayne Vonlinger; his special cousin, Barbara Downey; his dear friends, Bobby and Phyllis Coffman; and his beloved dog, Captain.