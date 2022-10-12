Warriors Best Titans In Three Sets

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans volleyball team (21-9) fell to the top team in the 12th Region with the Southwestern Warriors (26-7) getting the 3-0 victory Thursday, Oct. 6. The Titans were competitive, scoring 21, 15 and 24 points across the three sets, but couldn’t overcome the Warriors’ hitters. Southwestern ended Mercer’s season last year in the first round of the 12th region tournament.

Senior Taylor Murphy kicked off the first set with an ace to give Mercer the lead, but her next serve hit the net, 1-1. Southwestern jumped out ahead with a block at the net and kill into the back line, 1-4. The Titans tied the game back up with a kill from senior Jai Maria Piazza, 4-4. Madisynn Griffin retook the lead for Mercer with high arching a hit over the Warriors front line, 5-4.

Powerful hits from Southwestern helped them go on a four point run that ended with a service error, 6-9. Piazza had another big kill off a Murphy set and Southwestern put another serve into the net, 9-11. The Titans talented freshmen connected for a point with Grayson Perry setting Ralasia Piazza for a big kill into the back line, 10-14. Mercer hurt themselves with some errors giving Southwestern a six point lead, 10-16.

Senior Jamesyn White had her first kill of the night off a Perry set to end the Warriors run, 11-16. Southwestern’s back line handled a good spike from Teigh Yeast to win a point on a long rally, 11-17. The Warriors gave up some points with errors and miscommunications on the back line combined with an ace from Murphy to bring the game within three, 15-18.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.