Victor Slatten

Pastor Victor Paul Slatten, 86, of Harrodsburg, husband of Shirley (Devine) Slatten, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home.

Born May 11, 1936, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Myrtle (Robinson) Slatten.

He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam war, was a self-employed carpenter and pastor of Living Waters Church in Harrodsburg.

Survivors, in addition to his wife include: two daughters, Sandra Kay Sams of Lawrenceburg and Vicki Joyce Sams of Harrodsburg; one sister, Josetta Hardy of Louisiana; one brother, Scott Slatten of Frankfort; seven grandchildren; one great- grandchild and two great-great-grandchildren.