Michael Wagner

Michael Norbert Wagner, 77, of Danville, husband of Shirley Ann (Jackson) Wagner, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home.

Born Feb. 21, 1945, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Norbert Wagner and Toni (Moore) Andrews.

He was a retired Mechanic for S & S Tire.

Surviors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Michael Steven Wagner of Georgetown; one daughter, Katrina Lynn (Christopher) Chilton of Harrodsburg; one brother, James Gabler of Illinois; four sisters, Dawn (Ian) Goldberg, Toni (Ken) Rivera, Lisa (Tom) Gillespie, Lora Tanner, all of Illinois; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.