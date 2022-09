Thelma F. “Sissy” Lewis Votaw, 92, widow of Herman Votaw, of Lexington, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her residence.

Born Feb. 20, 1930, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Lewis and Thelma Anderson Lewis.

She was a retired General Electric employee and member of Broadway Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Donna Jordan of Lexington; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.