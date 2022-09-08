Weekender For Sept. 8–15: Friday Night On Main, Hard Cider Bash And All That Jazz…

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

This is one of the biggest Weekender sections of the year. So let’s keep it fast and to the point.

Ryan Raikes performs at Friday Night On Main at Olde Town Park in downtown Harrodsburg, which also features food and crafts vendors. The staff from the Mercer County Public Library will be on had for games. The fun starts at 6 p.m. while the music starts at 7 p.m.

Devine’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will hold their grand opening next week on Friday, Sept. 9, starting at 6 p.m. Admission includes a complimentary pumpkin as well as 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin picking, duck races, human hamster wheels, hay maze, feedlot challenge, hay maze, tube swings, giant slide, corn crib, tire mountain, critter petting, zip track, corn hopper, barnyard ball, spider web, board games, giant swing, photo ops and bonfire with roasted marshmallows.

On Saturday, the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival kicks off with a one day concert at Old Fort Harrod State Park featuring the Augmented Trio, Paladin, Ron Jones Contemporary Jazz Quartet, OZmosis and Bigg Sugg and the Jazz Funkers. Mercer County will be treated to a whole week of jazz leading up to the main festival, which starts Saturday, Sept 17, at noon at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. Among the festivities is a free concert at Mercer County Public Library which starts at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday will also be a big day at Shakertown. In addition to Spirit Strolls and hayrides, they will also host the return of the Hard Cider Bash on Saturday, Sept. 10. Sample the apples grown in the village orchard are pressed into cider and bottled at the Vault in downtown Harrodsburg.

The Aquatic Center at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) is still open. Pool is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Admission is $5. Children aged two or younger are free.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Sept. 8

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

• Annual Mercer County Agricultural Field Day at Creative Farms (8830 Mackville Road). All farmers—full, part time and hobby— agriculture businesses and anyone with an interest in agriculture are invited. This event will meet the CAIP educational Requirement. Registration and vendors open at 5 p.m., program and tour starts 5:30 p.m. Free sponsored meal by Mercer County Cattlemen’s Association. 859-734-4341.

• Live music and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, Sept. 9

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

• Friday Night On Main live entertainment series featuring live music by Ryan Raikes as well as food and craft vendors and games by the Mercer County Public Library. 6-10 p.m. Facebook: Harrodburg First.

• Live music and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Fall Kickoff at Devine’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze (623 Talmage Mayo Road). Admission includes acomplimentary pumpkin as well as 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin picking, duck races, human hamster wheels, hay maze, feedlot challenge, hay maze, tube swings, giant slide, corn crib, tire mountain, critter petting, zip track, corn hopper, barnyard ball, spider web, board games, giant swing, photo ops and bonfire with roasted marshmallows. Admission $12 for ages 13 and over, $10 for ages 3 to 12 and free for ages 2 and under. Open 6–10 p.m. (Open Saturday 10 a.m.–10 p.m. and Sunday 1–5 p.m.) devinescornmaze.com or 859-613-5066.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). A “spirited” program, with lantern light tours starting at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and along the historic turnpike, finally ending at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program, which starts at 5:30 and 7 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Shane White at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by the Iconic Acoustic Duo at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Sept. 10

• Ag Credit Fall Roundup at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). No entry fee. Open to novice, junior, intermediated and senior. Divisions include showmanship, market animal, bred and owned bull, prospect market animal breeding females including cow/calf and sanctioned junior show. Check in 8-10 a.m. Show starts 11 a.m. Call Cassie Johnson, 712-490-5397, or Facebook: Central Kentucky Ag Credit.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Mercer County Farm Thangs Swap Meet at Southern States (1027 North College Street). Poultry, small animal and farm goods. 8 a.m. to noon. 859-613-2297 or Facebook: Southern States Harrodsburg.

• Chloe’s Petals For Hope Annual Awareness at Anderson-Dean Aquatic Center (1501 Louisville Road). Silent auction, food and craft vendors. Cutest Pet Contest at 11 a.m. Karaoke Contest at 12:30 p.m. ($10 regustration for contests wth $100 top prize). Starts 10 a.m. chloespetalsforhope@gmail.com or 859-608-1728.

• Family Fun Day at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Activities for children and adults as well as guided tours, demonstrations and more focusing on seeds and preserves. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission includes 50 percent discount on kids meals and 20 percent discount on kids merchandise. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Kids Science Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Explore science with your fun, hands-on activities tornado making, identifying rocks and minerals, discovering how to tell time with a lemons, experiments with mason jars and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participation is included with admission. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Fifth Annual Community Sing at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). See and hear what it would have been like for the Shakers to sing together in the Meeting House. Admission fees are waived but donation are accepted. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.Starts 10:30 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Special “sneak preview” of next week’s festival. The Augmented Trio starts at noon, Paladin 1:30 p.m., Ron Jones Contemporary Jazz Quartet 3:15 p.m., OZmosis 5 p.m., and Bigg Sugg and the Jazz Funkers 8 p.m. kyheritagejazzfest.org.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). A “spirited” program, with lantern light tours starting at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and along the historic turnpike, finally ending at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. Recommended for ages 12 and up, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program, which starts at 5:30 and 7 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Cruze In At Old Bridge General Store 2 (101 Dory Drive, Salvisa). Car show with food, music and door prizes. 6–9 p.m. David Sexton, 859-613-4310.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Matt Green at 5:30 p.m. and David Bates at 6:30 p.m. at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Additional performances part of the Hard Cider Bash. No admission required. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Blue Groove Jazz at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook: Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Hard Cider Bash at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Celebrate the fall while sampling orchard flavors, complete with great food, friends, live music and plenty of local craft hard ciders in the Meadowview Barn. The cider made from apples from the Shaker Village orchard are pressed and bottled locally at the Vault in downtown Harrodsburg. Price: $95. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by Cadillac Tractor at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Glow Paddle at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Two-hour paddle tour on the Kentucky and Dix Rivers led by Canoe Kentucky from Shaker Landing. Suitable for ages 12 and older. Canoe rental $50 per person.Kayak rental $60 per person. Bring own canoe $45 per person. Bring own kayak $50 per person. Fee includes one complimentary admission and one voucher redeemable day-of for 20 percent off dining (excluding alcoholic beverages). Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, Sept. 11

• Jazz on the Lawn featuring Blue Groove Jazz and James Poole III at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 4 p.m. Part of the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Trivia and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

• Monarch Butterflies in the Bluegrass at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Mercer County Cooperative Extension Agent for Horticulture Jessica Bessin discusses the September migration patterns of Monarch Butterflies, their endangered status, and steps you can take to help preserve their essential habitats and food sources. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

• 2022 Mercer County Youth Investment Livestock Sale In-Person Auction at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Preview animals/meet youth at 6 p.m., complimentary dinner at 6:30 p.m., auction and donor recognition at 7:15 p.m. mercerfairky.fairentry.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Story Time for children ages 3-5. Please call to reserve your spot. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Sept. 15

• Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival Concert featuring Blue Groove Jazz at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Kickoff the Jazz Festival with this free concert Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

• Live music and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.