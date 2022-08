A Hectic First Day At Mercer County Elementary School

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

“They just keep on coming,” said one busy teacher as students returned for the first day of class at Mercer County Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Despite the traffic, Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty—who was on hand, directing traffic—said everything went smoothly. The Harrodsburg Herald was there to document opening day.