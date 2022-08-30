JAMES BRADLEY

James Samuel “Boo-boo” Bradley, 62, of Harrodsburg, former husband of Kathy Lynn Warner, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at the Health Park Medical Center in Ft. Myers, Fla.

Born Sept. 14, 1959, in Athens, Ga., he was the son of the late James Lonnie and Willa Mae (White) Bradley.

He attended Georgetown College and Eastern Kentucky University, was a retired auditor for the State Revenue Department, was a member of the Burgin Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his former wife, include: one step daughter, Kimberly Loran (Jonathan) Murphy; one step son, Charles Jeremy Sapp of Lexington; one sister, Susie Nally of Florida and one niece and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Lonnie “Joey” Bradley.