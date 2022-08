Ina Bernetta Wilcox, 97, of Lexington, died at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born Aug. 3, 1925, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mattie (Shelton) Lawson.

She graduated from the University of Denver and was a retired AT&T telephone operator.

Survivors include: two sons, Roger (Marla) Black of Lexington and Brent (Dareen) Black of Salt Lake City, UT; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.