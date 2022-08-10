Burgin Volleyball Building From The Ground Up

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs volleyball program didn’t graduate any seniors from their 2021 roster. Once again in 2022 they have no senior players. New head coach Doug Rulon has a young squad to work with, but many of the players have been gathering experience for the past two seasons.

Rulon is a fan of the sport and an even bigger fan of the Lady Bulldogs, having coached them during the 2016 and 2017 season.

Following the 2017 season, Rulon left to create the Burgin Bird Busters Trap shooting team, but now he feels there is no better time for a return to Burgin volleyball.

Rulon likened the second beginning of his tenure to building a new program, from the ground up. He said Burgin is rebranding their athletics this season thanks to new athletic director Brent Wagner.

“Our new AD is working hard to change mindsets across all sports and I think big things are in store for our school. I feel like the timing for building a new volleyball program was perfect,” said Rulon.

“Having experienced girls to assist with creating the framework for the new mindset is a huge advantage,” said Rulon.

The new coach has been gifted with a team who have been playing regularly since their freshman season, and could potentially still have two more seasons in the program.

A six member junior class consisting of Kadence Edwards, Kristin Farley, Madison Goforth, Cloey Henson, Kasey McCray and Ashley Stewart will lead the Lady Bulldogs this fall. This class has endured a lot over the last two seasons, but that experience is exactly what Burgin needs to lead them to a successful 2022 volleyball season.

“I’m really expecting my upperclassmen to step up to the challenges I’ve given them, and apply what they are learning.” Said Rulon.

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs begin their season on Aug, 15 when they take on Danville Christian at home. Other noteworthy games include a home game against Berea on Aug. 23 and a home Region 12 match up against the Lady Admirals on Sept. 15.