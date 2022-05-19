Weekender For May 19–26: A.T.O.M. Fest, Dairy Breakfast, Fishing Derby And More

Robert Moore

The ATOM (A Thing On Main) Fest returns to downtown Harrodsburg, on Saturday, May 21, with three live music acts, food trucks, drink trailers. kids zone at Harrodsburg Baptist Church and more on South Main Street in front of the Mercer County Judical Center (224 South Main Street).

The one day festival is the biggest event this weekend but it’s hardly the only thing happening.

Like breakfast? The Mercer County Dairy Breakfast happens Saturday, May 21, at the Mercer County Cooperative Extension starting at 7 a.m.

But what about second breakfast? A pancake breakfast to benefit the Herrington Lake Conservation League happens on the same day at the Oar House Restaurant at Kamp Kennedy Marina starting at 9 a.m.

If you haven’t gone into a diabetic coma from eating all that breakfast, there’s the 10th annual D.A.R.E. Fishing Derby at the Mercer County Fish and Game Farm, which starts at 8 a.m.

Everything’s building towards the start of the summer season, which begins with the three-day Memorial Day weekend and four festivals, including the first ever Native Dawn Flute Gathering at Old Fort Harrod State Park, which starts on Friday, May 27.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, May 19

• On Track Event with Kendyl and Friends at Alvis Johnson Field (441 East Lexington Street). Afternoon of fun at the track with events for all kids and adults with disabilities. Participants from surrounding areas are invited. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Facebook: On Track with Kendyl and Friends.

• Live music by Nick Lester and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuit Scratch. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Trippin’ Roots at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, May 20

• Shaker Sing-a-long at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Evening of Shaker music. All ages welcome. Starts 6 p.m. Meet outside Welcome Center 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Spooky Fox at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Featuring outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission is required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Alicia New at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuit Scratch. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Friday Family Flicks at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Masks and physical distancing recommended. Tickets required. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by Taylor Road at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Saturday, May 21

• Mercer County Dairy Show Dairy Month Breakfast Fundraiser at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). $5 pay at door. 7–11 a.m. 859-734-4378.

• 10th annual D.A.R.E. Fishing Derby at the Mercer County Fish and Game Farm (249 White Lane, Harrodsburg). Fishing— limit five fish per person—door prizes, free food and drinks. Free. Adult supervision is required 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. HPD Chief Brian Allen (859-612-4054) or Mike Pritchard of the Department of Fish and Wildlife (502-229-6403).

• Pancake Breakfast at the Oar House Restaurant at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Pancakes with choice of bacon or sausage with fruit cup, juice, coffee and tea. Bloody Mary set up bar available for additional charge. Cost: $10 adults, $7 kids 10 and under. Benefits Herrington Lake Conservation League. 9 a.m. to 11:30. Facebook: Herrington Lake Conservation League.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Stewardship Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Volunteers needed for outdoor projects. Volunteers 18 and up will use hand tools including shovels and loppers, and should wear leather work gloves and sturdy, closed-toe shoes or work boots. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• ATOM (A Thing On Main) Fest with three live music acts, HBC kids zone, food trucks—including the Combination, Triple J&C Barbecue and Taylor Bell’s Ice Cream—drink trailers—Lemons Mill Brewery and Rock House Brewery—and more on South Main Street. Music line up: Ash Wednesday at 3 p.m., Deadly Medley at 5:30 p.m. and Rock of Ages at 8 p.m. Facebook: ATOM Fest or 859-613-1380.

• Shaker Sing-a-long at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Evening of Shaker music. All ages welcome. Starts 6 p.m. Meet outside Welcome Center 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Waylon Nelson at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by the Mercury 7 on the patio at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7 p.m. 859-613-5669, casagrandeky.com or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live music at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook: Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Sunday, May 22

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Hogtown BBQ. Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, May 25

• Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 10:30–11:15 a.m. Limited to 12 children, reservations required. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, May 26

• Live music by James Foster at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Combination. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Tony Toy at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• MYPATH (Mindful-Yoga-Practice-at-Terrapin-Hill) Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farms (7695 Mackville Road). Weekend yoga festival with meditation, workshops, music, nature, camping, good food and fellowship. ​Experience several styles of yoga including Acroyoga, Kaleidoscope, Kundalini, and Vinyasa/Hatha. Enjoy additional activities including Drum Circles, Guided Meditations, Nature Hikes, Organic Gardening, Journaling and Hula Hoop Workshops. Treat yourself to a massage, reiki session, henna, personal readings, and a variety of retail vendors. All levels of experience are welcome. terrapinhillfarm.com, brenda@terrapinhillfarm.com or 859-612-9670.

