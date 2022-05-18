Mercer Softball Celebrates Seniors, Falls To Casey County

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titan softball team (5-20) fell 2-5 to the Casey County Rebels (8-26) Friday, May 13. Mercer took time pregame to honor their two seniors, Elle Prewitt and Presley Bradshaw.

Casey County led off with Prewitt in the circle and Bradshaw catching. The Rebels took the lead with two runs in the opening inning followed by Mercer going three up three down, 0-2.

The second inning was scoreless for both teams including Prewitt tallying a strikeout and Emily Worthington making a double play. Casey County loaded the bases in the top of the third inning and scored off a wild pitch, but Prewitt caught a line drive in the circle to get out of the inning, 0-3.