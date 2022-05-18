| logout
Mercer Softball Celebrates Seniors, Falls To Casey County
Wesley Bird
Herald Staff
wesley@harrodsburgherald.com
The Mercer County Titan softball team (5-20) fell 2-5 to the Casey County Rebels (8-26) Friday, May 13. Mercer took time pregame to honor their two seniors, Elle Prewitt and Presley Bradshaw.
Casey County led off with Prewitt in the circle and Bradshaw catching. The Rebels took the lead with two runs in the opening inning followed by Mercer going three up three down, 0-2.
The second inning was scoreless for both teams including Prewitt tallying a strikeout and Emily Worthington making a double play. Casey County loaded the bases in the top of the third inning and scored off a wild pitch, but Prewitt caught a line drive in the circle to get out of the inning, 0-3.
For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.