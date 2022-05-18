Dog Diving In Mercer County? Planning And Zoning OKs Site Plan For Dock Diving Facility

Robert Moore

One of America’s fastest growing sports—for dogs— may soon have a new venue here in Mercer County.

Last week, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan submitted by Robert and Heather Suedkamp to build a commercial dock diving facility for dogs. That’s right, dogs.

The property, approximately 4.55 acres located at Allen Ison Lane in Mercer County and zoned I-1 (light industrial), could soon be home to as many as four North American Diving Dogs (NADD) competitions a year.

According to the NADD website, dogs are enticed to run the length of a dock and leap as far out into the water as possible to compete for height or distance. Competitions are open for all breeds and mixes with divisions for dogs of different sizes as well as an open class for dogs of all sizes. According to the NADD website, they also offer a veterans division for older dogs.

There is already a facility for dog diving in Winchester.

Last week, the Suedkamps told the planning and zoning commission their planned facility would include a 20-foot by 40-foot above ground pool and 40 foot long dock. Dogs dive in to retrieve bumpers. Existing business. They said the competitions are typically held on holiday weekends.

“We will be hosting events there,” Robert Suedkamp said, “four to five events a year.”

Suedkamp said they plan to rent out the facility for the rest of the year. In addition, they would also provide search and rescue training. The Suedkamps said each day of competition will feature four different splashes with 40-50 dogs. They said Winchester averages 25 dogs at a jump. Most people have multiple dogs.

Shawn Moore, executive director of planning and zoning, recommended the site plan be approved. “I think it would be quite entertaining,” Moore said.

The board approved the site plan unanimously. Heather Suedkamp invited the board members to attend a competition. “All of you please come out,” she said.