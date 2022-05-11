Off to a strong start

Mercer County Powerlifting Team Debut

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

Wesley

The Mercer County Titans powerlifting team hosted their first ever weight lifting competition with the debut of the 2022 Kentucky Powerlifting Invitational Saturday, May 7. Coaches Jeremy Carlson and Marshall Marcum and a group of Mercer students had taken the hour trip to North Bullitt High School for the Kentucky Push Pull Competition back on March 7. The team had a short time to prepare, but placed second overall. Carlson and Marcum came away from the event seeing room for improvement and a plan to host their own competition.

Mercer County has one of best and qualified facilities in the state for the event with the Sport Complex. The space allows for proper and safe areas for warmups, two lifting platforms with plenty of seating, concessions, and a touch screen scoreboard for quick results. The competition went smooth with no injuries and a great experience for the athletes.

There were two schools present with Hopkins County Central High School traveling three hours for the competition. Over 50 Mercer athletes participated coming from all different Titan sports teams. The competition is judged off of max lifts of bench press, back squat and dead lift. Athletes are separated by weight class and scored using the Wilks Coefficient.

The overall winner for boys was Mercer’s own Malachi Yulee with a final score of 395.25 followed by Harlee Egbert, 316.36, from Hopkins County and Dakota Browning, 315.19.

Hopkins County swept the girls podium with Lilly Terry, 247.7, Brooke Hibbs, 236.56, and Madison Littlepage, 232.55, claiming the top three spots.

Carlson credited the event as a success and hopes to build the program for the future. His plans are to create varsity and junior varsity power lifting teams for both girls and boys with hopes to participate in one or two competitions a year and host their own going forward. To stay up to date on the team you can follow along on the teams Instagram: mercercountystrength.