Fun run for everyone

Mercer County Hosting “On Track” With Kendall And Friends Foundation

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

Wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County is hosting their the first annual “On Track” with the Kendyl and Friends special needs track meet next Thursday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. It is a free event with donations welcomed to the Kendyl and Friends Foundation.

Inspired by the Overcomers Baseball League and being a Mercer County track and field coach, Lindsey Mathews was motivated to create this event. The Mercer County Unified track team has already been a great success this year with Head Coach Elizabeth Ison and her team of six students participating in two meets.

Mathews has reached out to Boyle, Danville, Anderson and Burgin with an open invite to participants of all ages with disabilities. The Burgin and Mercer high school track teams have already volunteered to help with the buddy system.

The track meet consists of 16 events with something for everyone. Track events include assisted run or walk races ranging from 25, 50, 100, 200 and 400 meters along with six events for wheelchair athletes. A fan favorite is the mixed relays with three scheduled for the evening. The Mercer track team will buddy up for the 2×50, 4×100 and 4×200 meter relays.

The field side of the meet features two events with the long jump and shot put. For long jump athletes have the option of standing or running jumps and shot put can throw a six pound shot or a softball.

All participates are winners with goodies, shirts and medals for all the athletes involved. The theme of the day is inclusion. With free entry the goal is to have great community presence and support. The meet is at Alvis Johnson field and concession swill be available.

For more information or questions contact Lindsey Mathews at (502)-525-4965 or Linzyjo12@gmail.com.