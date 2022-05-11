Closure Scheduled For Danville Road/KY 33 On Thursday, May 12

Closure scheduled for Danville Road/KY 33 in

Mercer County

Culvert Replacement Between Milepoints 2.6 And 2.7

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for Danville Road/KY 33 South in Mercer County. The temporary closure is necessary for culvert replacement operations.

Thursday, May 12 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. (times are approximate)

Danville Road/KY 33 South

a closure will be in effect between milepoints 2.622 and 2.730

this location is between Russell Street and KY 152

Alternate Routes:

KY 152 to US 127B to US 127 to KY 1896 to KY 33 and vice versa

Faulkner Station Road/KY 1896

KY 152 to Robinson Road to Paradise Camp Road to KY 33 and vice versa

All work/closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties

