Closure Scheduled For Danville Road/KY 33 On Thursday, May 12
Closure scheduled for Danville Road/KY 33 in
Mercer County
Culvert Replacement Between Milepoints 2.6 And 2.7
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for Danville Road/KY 33 South in Mercer County. The temporary closure is necessary for culvert replacement operations.
Thursday, May 12 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. (times are approximate)
Danville Road/KY 33 South
- a closure will be in effect between milepoints 2.622 and 2.730
- this location is between Russell Street and KY 152
Alternate Routes:
- KY 152 to US 127B to US 127 to KY 1896 to KY 33 and vice versa
- Faulkner Station Road/KY 1896
- KY 152 to Robinson Road to Paradise Camp Road to KY 33 and vice versa
All work/closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties
