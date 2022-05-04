Tracking Improvement: Burgin Girls Finish 4th At Danville All Comers 

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldog track and field team competed in their sixth meet of the season with their second trip to Boyle County for the Danville Allcomers Tuesday, April 26.

The boys team finished ninth with 11 points scoring in four events. Jacobe Taylor helped score 10 points for the boys team with a fourth place finish in long jump and was on two relay teams that placed fifth. Brendan Stanley finished sixth in the 3200 meter with a time of 13:00 to earn a point for the Bulldogs.

The girls team took fourth place with 54 points and beating out Lincoln County and Danville. The Bulldogs scored in 11 events with seven girls bringing in points. Senior Mackenzie Mays took second place in the 1600 meter run and third place in the 3200 meter run to earn 14 points for Burgin. The Bulldogs scored twice in the 300 meter hurdles with Raegan Taylor taking second place and Rebecca Biggs finishing fifth. Eighth grader Kate Hatfield scored in all four of her events including two third place finishes in high jump and the 200 meter dash. The girls 4×200 team of Ellie Jenkins, Kate Hatfield, Anderson and Raegan Taylor finished in fourth place to secure four points for the Bulldogs.

Burgin’s next varsity track meet is the Lincoln County All Comers Tuesday, May 10.