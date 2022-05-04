Injury Plagued Mercer Softball Squad Falls To Scott County

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans softball team (4-11) were bested, 0-11, by the Scott County Cardinals (12-6) Thursday, April 28. The Titans are battling injuries including the loss of their starting pitcher, Ashley Howard.

Scott County’s ace freshman pitcher, Ada Little, threw a perfect game pitching all seven innings allowing zero hits, runs, and walks while striking out 17 batters.

The Titans and Cardinals were evenly matched to start the game with both teams going three up and three down. Scott County was first on the scoreboard with two runs off an error and another two runs from a pop fly to left filed to take a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

The Titans play West Jessamine starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. The next home game is the Lady Titan Triangle on Saturday, May 7, which includes a double header against Lexington Christian at noon and Taylor County at 4 p.m.