Haggard Indicted For Strangulation, Assault On A Police Officer

Mercer County Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A local man has been indicted on charges including strangulation and assault on a police officer after a domestic dispute last month.

On Wednesday, March 30, at approximately 9:09 p.m., officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department responded to a domestic dispute complaint at 819 North College Street.

According to the uniform citation, the officers found the victim sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot. She told police that Matthew Keith Haggard, 35, of 210 Russell Street “had grabbed her around the neck and choked her to a point where she could not breathe and then slammed her onto the ground.”

According to the uniform citation, there was “visible redness” around the neck of the victim, who was “crying and fearful.”

At least three witnesses at the scene verified the victim’s account, saying they had seen her gasping for breath, according to the uniform citation.

While police were interviewing the victim, Haggard approached “in a very aggressive manner,” according to the uniform citation.

HPD Patrolman Chase Hale ordered Haggard to place his hands behind his back. When Hale tried to handcuff Haggard, he tried to pull his hands free, according to the uniform citation.

While handcuffed, Haggard kicked Hale’s cruiser, according to the uniform citation. Hale and another officer, Patrolman Isaac Shelton, had to take Haggard “to the ground in order to finally gain control,” according to the uniform citation.

Once in the cruiser, Haggard began kicking the windows and cage “in an attempt to escape,” according to the uniform citation. Haggard told Hale that he was going to punch the officer in the face and that “when he got out of jail he was going to find me off duty,” according to the uniform citation.

On the way to Boyle County Detention Center, Haggard continued to kick the windows and threatening Hale, at one point slipping out of his seat belt and spitting through the cage on the back of Hale’s neck, according to the uniform citation.

At the jail, Haggard attempted to attack Hale but was restrained by jail staff, according to the citation.

Last week, Haggard was indicted on the following charges: 1st degree strangulation, a class C felony; resisting arrest and 3rd degree terroristic threatening, both class A misdemeanors; and 3rd degree assault on a police officer, a class B misdemeanor.

Haggard has been taken into custody at least 15 times since 2004, according the Boyle County Detention Center website.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Haggard was caught on surveillance footage “unlawfully entering” a dwelling and carrying “items to his vehicle,” according to the uniform citation.

While en route to jail. Haggard, who was handcuffed, attempted to kick out the partition in the squad car, and called Hale several vulgarities and tried to spit on him. Haggard was indicted for 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, last month.

Haggard’s bond was set at $20,000 with no contact with the victim. Patrolman Jonathan Hale (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

The Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments last Wednesday.