Audrey Mae Kirkland, 88, widow of Kenneth Burl Kirkland, of Harrodsburg died Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Willows of Harrodsburg. Born Sept. 9, 1933, in Preachersville, she was the daughter of the late James Walker and Lucy Anderson Cosby. She was a homemaker and a member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church. Survivors include: two grandsons, three great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, two daughters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

