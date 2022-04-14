Easter Weekender For Apr. 14-21: An EGG-Citing Time In Mercer County

Robert Moore

Hippity hoppity Easter is on its way and there is too much happening on Holy Week to waste any time so let’s get right to the listings.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, April 14

Maundy Thursday

• Kendyl and Friends Inclusive Easter Egg Hunt at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. Facebook: Kendyl and Friends Inclusive Easter Egg Hunt.

• Live music by Carrie Ann McDonald at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Boston’s Way. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live acoustic music by Jared Shoemaker at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Karaoke at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Friday, April 15

Good Friday

• Easter Bunny at Amanda’s Crafts (124 South Main Street). The Easter Bunny will be hopping by every Friday and Saturday until Easter. 3-6 p.m. Facebook: Amandaswoodstuff.

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. 6–7 p.m. Meet outside Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Easter drama production: “He Is Our Answer,” at at the Carpenters Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). 6:30 p.m. www.carpenterschristian.church or 859-734-0670.

• Live music by Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Down’s Food Truck. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Trivingo (trivia plus bingo contest) at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by Elvis Cocktail at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, April 16

Holy Saturday

• Easter Egg Hunt at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Kids 12 and under are invited to hunt for eggs, meet the newest additions to the farm family, make a craft, take a pony ride and more. Return eggs to candy stations to receive treats. In addition to regular egg hunts, families are invited to participate in the Village-wide golden egg hunt to win a gift basket. Food trucks and bar for adults. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Tickets: $10 for ages 62 and up, $14 for ages 13–16 and $7 for ages 3–12. Free for ages 2 and under. Annual passholders receive complimentary admission Adult supervision required. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Stewardship Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Volunteers needed for outdoor projects. Volunteers 18 and up will use hand tools including shovels and loppers, and should wear leather work gloves and sturdy, closed-toe shoes or work boots. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Easter Egg Hunt at Southside Christian Church (1950 Danville Road). Promising a super EGG-citing time! 10 a.m. 859-734-6927 or sccky.org.

• Kiwanis Club of Harrodsburg Easter Egg Hunt at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt.

• Kids Easter Celebration at Shawnee Run Baptist Church (2542 Shakertown Road). 11 a.m.–1 p.m. 859-748-5695 or shawneerun.com.

• Easter Bunny at Amanda’s Crafts (124 South Main Street). The Easter Bunny will be hopping by every Friday and Saturday until Easter. Noon–3 p.m. Facebook: Amandaswoodstuff.

• Hoppy Easter at the Local Shaved Ice (322 East Office Street). Meet their Funny Bunny, Easter’ific Giveaway and Egg’cellent Deals. Noon–4 p.m. Facebook: The Local.

• Family Easter Celebration and Egg Hunt at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Games, worship, music, crafts, sweet treats , face painting, bouncy house, obstacle course. Over 10,000 eggs hidden, egg hunt for preschool to 5th grade. 1–3 p.m. www.carpenterschristian.church or 859-734-0670.

• Cupcakes and Canvas at Mercer County Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Fundraiser for Community Tutoring Initiative. Open to all ages. Costs includes painting supplies, cupcake and drink: $5 for children 1-12, $10 for teens 12-17, $15 for adults 18 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 1–3 p.m. Donna Linton, 859-583-5857.

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. 6–7 p.m. Meet outside Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Easter drama production: “He Is Our Answer,” at at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). 6:30 p.m. carpenterschristian.church or 859-734-0670.

• Live music by Brad Hardin at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Down’s Food Truck. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live acoustic music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by Andrew Palmer at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Sunday, April 17

Easter Sunday

• Easter dinner at 19th Hole Restaurant (1742 Danville Road). Reservation recommended but not required). 11 a.m.–2 p.m. 859-734-2021 or Facebook: 19th Hole Restaurant.

• Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 10:30–11:15 a.m. Limited to 12 children, reservations required. 859-734-3680 or www.mcplib.info.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by 2nd Hand Smoke. Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, April 20

• Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 10:30–11:15 a.m. Limited to 12 children, reservations required. 859-734-3680 or www.mcplib.info.

Thursday, April 21

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Taco Gallo. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live acoustic music by Jonathan New at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

