Jim Thomas

James “Jim” Vernon Thomas, 78, husband to Rona Lynn Thomas, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Fla. Born Oct. 30, 1943, in Harlan, he was the son of the late James Paul and Emily Ruth (King) Thomas. He was a US Air Force veteran, founder and president of Lean Masters Consulting Group, Inc., was plant manager at Kuhlman Electric in Versailles, worked as Plant Manager for Danaher Tool Group in several U.S. locations and was a member of Burgin Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one sister, Sula Thomas, and one brother, Larry (Zynthea) Thomas, both of Tennessee.

