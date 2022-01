Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with Bluegrass United Bluehawks on Thursday, Jan. 20, falling, 29-57, and snapping a two-game winning streak The Bulldogs had eight players contribute on the scoresheet, with three finishing with five points each.

Burgin was the first to score with senior Ellie Jenkins hitting a long two-pointer from the corner…