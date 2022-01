Michael Wayne Fowler, 65, of Harrodsburg died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born April 11, 1956, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Garnett C. and Arvena Jones Fowler. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include: one brother, Danny Fowler of Lexington.