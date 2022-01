David Wayne “Hog” Collier, 56, of Harrodsburg, died Jan. 8, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born Nov. 20, 1965, in Danville, he was the son of the late David Tillman and Patricia Sallee Collier. He was a former Gateway and Hitachi Automotive employee and a member of the Grace Baptist Church. Survivors include: one brother, John T. Collier of Harrodsburg; one aunt, Sandy Sanders of Harrodsburg; and his caregiver, Dianna Smith.