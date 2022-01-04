Balford Stokley, Jr., 67, of Harrodsburg, husband of Gloria Jean Roberts, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born March 12, 1954, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Balford and Mattie Ellen (Pulliam) Stokley Sr. He attended Lincoln Schools, was a veteran in the US Marine Corps and the US Army Reserves, was a retired truck driver for the Alvin Hynes Trucking Co., and was a member of the Silas Baptist Church in Paris. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Christina McCoy of Morris, Alabama; three sons, Balford (Kimberly) Stokley III of Flemingsburg, Billy Wayne (Tressa) Stokley of Harrodsburg and Samuel (Natasha) Stokley of Lancaster; two sisters, Christine Kitchen of Mt. Vernon and Letha (Matt) Robertson of Nicholasville; one brother, William Kitchen; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Alford Pollard, Charles Pollard and Roy Kitchen and two sisters, Anna Belle Baker and Susie Gibbons.

