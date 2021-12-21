Colts Outpace Titans In District Loss

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Senior High boys’ basketball (2-3) lost their third straight game, 57-46, against district rival, West Jessamine High School (4-3) at home Friday, Dec. 17. The Titans struggled to control the ball and the Colts capitalized on it, out scoring them 20 to 4 on turnovers.

Senior Sam Baughman hit a 3-point shot for Mercer’s opening basket, but West went on a seven point run, 10-3. Junior Evan Hart put body to the floor to knock the ball loose, but the Titans were unable to score from the effort and they repeatedly wrestled that situation all night.

Out of the time outs, freshman Trevor Ellis made a good move to the basket and with 3:07 left in the first….