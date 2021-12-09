WILLIAM ABNEY William Brent Abney, 51, of Harrodsburg, died Thurs-day, Nov. 25, 2021, at his residence. Born April 27, 1970, in Louisville. He was the son of Paul Abney and the late Jane Abney. He was a maintenance worker for the Amazon Cor-poration and was a member of the Catholic Faith. Survivors, in addition to his father, include: his sig-nificant other, Carmen Holt of Harrodsburg; one daugh-ter, Mary (Tyler McConnell) Beth Abney of Mt. Olivet; one sister, Faith (Rob) Cook of Clarksville, Indiana; two brothers, James (Brittany) Abney of Shepherdsville and Timmy (Tammy) Abney of New Albany, Indiana.

