Sharing a little warmth

April Ellis

Herald Staff

For almost 15 years Teresa Mobley has been trying to spread a little warmth across Central Kentucky. This year, she is focusing her attention in Mercer County. Mobley, and her son Lane, are organizing a coat drive for those in need during the cold winter months.

Mobley started rounding up coats and hats from family and friends and taking them to the Hope Center in Lexington that provides resources for homeless and at-risk persons in Lexington. As word spread, so did the donations and each winter Mobley would take a few more coats than the previous year.

“I feel like it’s important to give back,” said Mobley. “Sometimes people get in a tough situation and just need a little help, even if it’s just a warm coat.”

Mobley also roped in her son, Lane Hall, to help with the project and for the past several years he has learned what it means to help others.

“I think it’s important for him to see that there is always someone who has less and to be thankful for the blessings in your life,” she said. “I want him to see the importance of helping others and how it can make a difference.”