Mercer girls basketball wins big on second half defensive effort

The Harrodsburg Herald/David Carpenter
Timberlynn Yeast scored 15 points on Monday night on the way to a win over the Somerset Briar Jumpers.

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Lady Titans basketball team (2-0) took down the Somerset Briar Jumpers, 57-37, Monday, Dec. 6.

Somerset came out the gate with a 3-pointer and followed it up with some free throws to go up early, 4-0. Timberlynn Yeast put Mercer on the board when she was fouled in the paint and went one for two at the line, 4-1. Somerset’s Grace Bruner scored a quick five points to extend the Briar Jumpers lead, 11-5. Grace Bruner was their leading scorer of the night with 10 points. 

Mercer’s Jersey McGinnis got the Titans back on track with two free throws after getting fouled on a layup. McGinnis also had a defensive rebound on the other end which led to a Timberlynn and Teigh Yeast connection on a fast break for an easy layup. 

The Titans stepped up their defense to finish out the first quarter with steals by Hope Lanham and Timberlynn Yeast. McGinnis found Lanham for a 3-pointer to close the gap, 13-12. Timberlynn Yeast had a good hustle play on the defensive end to block what looked to be an easy lay up. 

